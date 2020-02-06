Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Down 22.4%

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s stock price fell 22.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.48, 835,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 565% from the average session volume of 125,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several research firms have commented on RWLK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $14.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 192.14% and a negative net margin of 322.41%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rewalk Robotics Ltd will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rewalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 115,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

