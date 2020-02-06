Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 74 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 5,357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $726,910.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNA opened at $163.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.04 and a 200-day moving average of $159.73. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.12 and a 52 week high of $174.00.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

