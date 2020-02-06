Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 163,693 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 163,693 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $48,752.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKTR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

