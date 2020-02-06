Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 154 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of NuVasive worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUVA stock opened at $76.61 on Thursday. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,783 shares of company stock worth $2,629,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUVA. SunTrust Banks began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NuVasive from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.47.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

