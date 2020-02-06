Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $4.68 Million in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of RLI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of RLI by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of RLI by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RLI opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp has a 1-year low of $66.64 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.63.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on shares of RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

