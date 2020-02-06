Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.48 Million Position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of FirstCash worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth $48,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 98.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FirstCash by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FCFS opened at $85.83 on Thursday. FirstCash Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

