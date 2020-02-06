Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker stock opened at $107.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.27.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

