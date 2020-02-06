Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE: CP):

2/3/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$357.00 to C$380.00.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$351.00 to C$353.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$380.00 to C$391.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$365.00 to C$375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$370.00 to C$385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$288.00 to C$293.00.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$350.00 to C$370.00.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$340.00 to C$345.00.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$365.00 to C$380.00.

1/30/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$288.00 to C$293.00.

1/17/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$320.00 to C$340.00.

1/15/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$325.00 to C$365.00.

1/14/2020 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$356.00 to C$357.00.

12/17/2019 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$346.00 to C$356.00.

12/13/2019 – Canadian Pacific Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$322.00 to C$351.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TSE:CP traded down C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$360.76. 336,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$340.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$316.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12 month low of C$259.99 and a 12 month high of C$365.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 16.3524067 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

