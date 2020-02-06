Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/21/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $133.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $113.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

1/19/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/5/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – J B Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $124.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2019 – J B Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.13. The company had a trading volume of 549,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.58. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $122.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,245.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,146,000 after buying an additional 1,588,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

