Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Incyte (INCY)

2/4/2020 – Incyte had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Incyte had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2020 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Incyte had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/7/2020 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – Incyte had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/6/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Incyte had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $74.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $99.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $122.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $80.00.

1/2/2020 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $98.00.

1/2/2020 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/2/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/18/2019 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. 1,384,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,344. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.29. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $96.79.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,964.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,604,109. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Incyte by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Incyte by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Incyte by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

