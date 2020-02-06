Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Incyte (INCY)

Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/4/2020 – Incyte had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2020 – Incyte had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2020 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 1/23/2020 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2020 – Incyte had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/13/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 1/7/2020 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/6/2020 – Incyte had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 1/6/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2020 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2020 – Incyte had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.
- 1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $74.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $99.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $122.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2020 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $80.00.
- 1/2/2020 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $98.00.
- 1/2/2020 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/2/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/2/2020 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 12/18/2019 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/18/2019 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. 1,384,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,344. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.29. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $96.79.
In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,964.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,604,109. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.