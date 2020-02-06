Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Celanese (CE)

Celanese (NYSE: CE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/5/2020 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celanese’s adjusted earnings and revenues for fourth-quarter 2019 missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Operational cost savings through productivity actions are likely to lend support to the company’s earnings in 2020. Acquisitions are also expected to drive results in the Engineered Materials unit. The company is also poised to gain from expansion in emerging regions. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the global economic weakness is expected to continue to affect demand. Turnarounds at the Clear Lake facility is also likely to hurt first-quarter results. Celanese is also exposed to headwinds from weak acetate tow volumes due to low utilization rates across the tow industry. Lower utilization in China is also hurting acetic acid demand. The company's high debt level is also a concern.”

2/4/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to . They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $124.00 to $113.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $133.00 to $113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/7/2020 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $143.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/20/2019 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE CE opened at $109.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.56 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 162.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Celanese by 410.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Celanese by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

