Rentberry (BERRY) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $79,856.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.65 or 0.03159207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00199977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00133840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

