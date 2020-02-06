Ren Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.24 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $48.42 million and $4.24 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi Global, IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00038364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $575.04 or 0.05918881 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00129455 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00038210 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002996 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,003,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Huobi Global, OKEx, DDEX, Binance, IDEX, Tidex and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

