Regions Financial Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Regions Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 25.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of RF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,912,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,881,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

