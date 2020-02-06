Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,183 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 161.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.