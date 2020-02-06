Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to at Nomura

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Nomura from to in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of RRR stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,700. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,747.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 43,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,996,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,089,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.