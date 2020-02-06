RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of RP traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 209,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,367. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $6,849,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,357,899.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William P. Chaney sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $3,020,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,674,626.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 730,291 shares of company stock valued at $39,971,422 over the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 20.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in RealPage by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in RealPage by 5,199.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 586,729 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in RealPage by 85.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 140,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in RealPage during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

