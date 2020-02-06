Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,126 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Realogy worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Realogy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Realogy stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Realogy Holdings Corp has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $18.53.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.