RChain (RHOC) Reaches Market Cap of $7.39 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One RChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, AirSwap and BitMart. In the last week, RChain has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. RChain has a market cap of $7.39 million and $2,688.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.65 or 0.03159207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00199977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00133840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002737 BTC.

About RChain

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, AirSwap, IDEX, Bitinka, ChaoEX, Kucoin, OOOBTC and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

