RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) PT Raised to

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROLL. ValuEngine downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

RBC Bearings stock traded up $5.28 on Wednesday, hitting $178.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,949. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.24. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $125.02 and a one year high of $180.90.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 529.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

