Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Rayonier had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Rayonier updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.36-0.44 EPS.

Shares of RYN traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 696,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,160. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

