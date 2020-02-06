Raymond James Raises Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target to $22.00

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $20.74 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 6,532.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

