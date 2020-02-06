Ravencoin (RVN) Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $173.19 million and $24.83 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, IDCM, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.26 or 0.03106443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00200731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029456 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00130554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00037120 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,449,555,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDCM, TradeOgre, QBTC, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Graviex, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

