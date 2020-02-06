Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €560.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rational (FRA:RAA) received a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €789.00 ($917.44) price target on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €655.00 ($761.63) price target on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €625.00 ($726.74) price target on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €680.00 ($790.70) price target on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €645.11 ($750.13).

Shares of FRA RAA opened at €703.50 ($818.02) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €709.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €665.99. Rational has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

