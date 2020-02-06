Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. First Analysis upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.45.

QUOT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. 299,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,380. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $905.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of -0.04. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,499.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $301,771. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

