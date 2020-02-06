QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.95 EPS and its Q2 guidance to 0.80-0.95 EPS.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.73. 17,081,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,318,127. The company has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

