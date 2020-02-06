Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KWR. Sidoti lowered their price target on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.46. 80,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.10. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $141.79 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 523.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 124.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

