Qiagen NV to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Qiagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

QGEN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday. Commerzbank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Qiagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

QGEN stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -174.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Qiagen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Qiagen by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

