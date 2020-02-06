Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Spotify Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Spotify in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Spotify’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Spotify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

SPOT stock opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.27 and a beta of 1.92. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 64.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 12.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Spotify by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Spotify by 32.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

