Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Five9 Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five9 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Tillman now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Five9’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2,442.67, a P/E/G ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $76.54.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $859,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,095 shares in the company, valued at $22,791,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $618,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,447.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,570 shares of company stock valued at $15,860,968. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,121,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at $107,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

