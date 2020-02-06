Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Trading 16.4% Higher

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) traded up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 60,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 153,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a market cap of $5.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.