Pundi X Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $42.31 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00037751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $581.73 or 0.05970351 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024202 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00129302 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038694 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 233,938,799,745 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pundi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

