ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) Stock Price Down 3.2%

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD)’s stock price were down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14, approximately 107 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

ProShares UltraShort Health Care Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RXD)

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.