ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)’s stock price were down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.71 and last traded at $51.01, approximately 12,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 132,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $4,382,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

