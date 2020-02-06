ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.
PRQR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 182,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $379.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $16.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.
Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.