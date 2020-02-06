ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

PRQR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 182,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $379.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $16.07.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

