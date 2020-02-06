PRIZM (PZM) Reaches Market Cap of $125.52 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002640 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $125.52 million and $670,063.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

