Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,318 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 849,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,853,000 after acquiring an additional 71,431 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 747,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 660,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,294 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.64. 449,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,679. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $118.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

