Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.98. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.