Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,975 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.88. 1,063,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,149. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.