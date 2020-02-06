Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $753,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 547,493 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 487,229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $35,289,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.35. 2,427,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,793. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.15. The company has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.19 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

