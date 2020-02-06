Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.63. 3,384,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

