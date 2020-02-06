Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC) Shares Up 1.3%

Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.36, 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41.

