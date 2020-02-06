Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 115,502 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,502 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 599,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,472. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.0898 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

