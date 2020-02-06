Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,267 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,751,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091,762. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

