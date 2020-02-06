Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.64. The stock had a trading volume of 449,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,679. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $118.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average is $110.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.