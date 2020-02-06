Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 912,616 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 403.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912,616 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $87,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,862. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

