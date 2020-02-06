Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 26,124 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2,886.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Nike by 110.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth $75,136,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nike by 867.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,799,000 after buying an additional 662,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Nike by 1,809.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,378,000 after buying an additional 648,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.27. 5,640,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,011,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.36. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

