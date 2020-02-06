PolySwarm (NCT) Hits Market Cap of $3.33 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $4,326.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.50 or 0.03133427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00199918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00131338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

PolySwarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

