PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 5.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Way Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PLx Pharma by 29.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PLx Pharma by 150.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PLx Pharma by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

