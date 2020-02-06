Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLXS. BidaskClub raised Plexus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.80. 128,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,808. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. Plexus has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $582,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $299,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,884.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,463 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

